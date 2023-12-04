'Gyan gayab...': Congress's 'Karnataka, Himachal' jab on PM Narendra Modi frustration remark

New Delhi: The Congress party sharply reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over the former's assembly election loss saying his 'gyan' (advice) had vanished when the BJP lost the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections. Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference ahead of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)

Before the start of the Parliament's Winter Session, PM Modi advised the Opposition to learn lessons from the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan instead "venting frustration".

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them," PM Modi said.

In response, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It would be better if the PM stops thinking about our future. Because when the BJP lost Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, sab gyan gaayab ho gya tha (all advises had vanished)".

Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal also slammed PM Modi over the remark.

Also read: PM Modi-led BJP win prompts all-time-high Sensex, Nifty response; here's why

"Every election is different. When Congress won Karnataka, this point was not made (by the PM). When Congress won Telangana, this point was not there. Of course, we are congratulating the people who have won the election. We will definitely introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan...We are definitely going to analyse. Frankly speaking, we can't even understand what happened in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

PM Modi today the country has rejected negativity.

"They are in the opposition but still I am giving them good advice," Modi added.

The Congress won the Telangana assembly election, ousting K Chandrashekar Rao of power in the state.

The Winter session of Parliament will run till December 22.

With inputs from PTI, ANI