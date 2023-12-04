close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Gyan gayab...': Congress's 'Karnataka, Himachal' jab on PM Narendra Modi frustration remark

'Gyan gayab...': Congress's 'Karnataka, Himachal' jab on PM Narendra Modi frustration remark

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Dec 04, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Before the start of the Parliament's Winter Session, PM advised the Opposition to learn lessons from the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

New Delhi: The Congress party sharply reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over the former's assembly election loss saying his 'gyan' (advice) had vanished when the BJP lost the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference ahead of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference ahead of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)

Before the start of the Parliament's Winter Session, PM Modi advised the Opposition to learn lessons from the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan instead "venting frustration".

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them," PM Modi said.

In response, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It would be better if the PM stops thinking about our future. Because when the BJP lost Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, sab gyan gaayab ho gya tha (all advises had vanished)".

Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal also slammed PM Modi over the remark.

Also read: PM Modi-led BJP win prompts all-time-high Sensex, Nifty response; here's why

"Every election is different. When Congress won Karnataka, this point was not made (by the PM). When Congress won Telangana, this point was not there. Of course, we are congratulating the people who have won the election. We will definitely introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan...We are definitely going to analyse. Frankly speaking, we can't even understand what happened in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

PM Modi today the country has rejected negativity.

"They are in the opposition but still I am giving them good advice," Modi added.

The Congress won the Telangana assembly election, ousting K Chandrashekar Rao of power in the state.

The Winter session of Parliament will run till December 22.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out