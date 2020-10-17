Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply

india

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that gyms and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to restart operations after Dusshera but only if they strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Going by this, the gyms which have been shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the spread of Covid-19 are likely to open in the last week of October.