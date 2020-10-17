e-paper
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:33 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra announced reopening of gyms after Dusshera but only if SOP are maintained strictly.
Maharashtra announced reopening of gyms after Dusshera but only if SOP are maintained strictly.(PTI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that gyms and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to restart operations after Dusshera but only if they strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Going by this, the gyms which have been shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the spread of Covid-19 are likely to open in the last week of October.

