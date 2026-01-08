'Had promised Agni': Vedanta's Anil Aggarwal to donate 75% wealth to fulfil son's wish

In his post on X, Agarwal reaffirmed his commitment to philanthropy, highlighting the values he shared with his son. “We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.”

The businessman emphasised his late son’s vision for a self-sufficient India, recalling Agnivesh’s words that the nation had all it needed and should never fall behind.

Agnivesh, 49, died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“Agnivesh believed deeply in building a self-reliant India. He would often say, ‘Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?’” Agarwal wrote.

He described his grief, saying, “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” Agarwal said in a heartfelt post.

“No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend, he further wrote.”

Agnivesh was born on 3 June 1976 in Patna and grew up in a middle-class Bihari family. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to establish Fujeirah Gold, and later became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc. Agarwal described his son as “a sportsman, a musician, a leader” who remained “simple, warm, and deeply human” despite his professional achievements.

“To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world,” Agarwal added.

He also expressed gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers who supported his family: “There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived. His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. We thank all his friends, colleagues and well-wishers for always being there for him.”

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a natural resources company, and also heads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which undertakes the group's philanthropic initiatives.