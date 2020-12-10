Haj 2021: Last date of submission of forms extended till January 10

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:48 IST

In a meeting on Thursday to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic situation, it has been decided that the last date of submission of forms for Haj 2021 will be extended till January 10, 2021. “The entire Haj 2021 process has been done with significant changes in view of the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia,” minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after Thursday’s meeting.

The last date for application was December 10. But it has been extended in the view of the Covid-19 situation.