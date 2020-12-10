e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haj 2021: Last date of submission of forms extended till January 10

Haj 2021: Last date of submission of forms extended till January 10

The date has been extended keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

In a meeting on Thursday to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic situation, it has been decided that the last date of submission of forms for Haj 2021 will be extended till January 10, 2021. “The entire Haj 2021 process has been done with significant changes in view of the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia,” minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after Thursday’s meeting.

The last date for application was December 10. But it has been extended in the view of the Covid-19 situation.

tags
top news
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In