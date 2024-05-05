'Hamare sath apradhi the, ab JD-U mein…': Tejashwi Yadav attacks Anant Singh

After Bihar's gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh was released on Sunday from Beur jail in Patna on 15-day parole, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that till the time he was in his party, he was a criminal, and now he has become a saint after joining JD(U). Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

"Hamare sath the to Anant Singh Apradhi the, ab JD(U) mein hai aur jail se bahar aagaye to Sant hogaye" (When Anant Singh was with us, he was a criminal and now in JD(U), he has become a saint), Tejashwi said.

Notably, Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket.

Soon after his release from jail, Anant Singh began his roadshow in the Barh assembly constituency and sought support for the JDU candidate from Munger, Lalan Singh.

Sitting MP from the Munger Lok Sabha seat, Lalan Singh is in the electoral fray against RJD's Anita Devi Mahto, the wife of convicted gangster-turned-politician Ashok Mahato.

Notably, Anant Singh was serving a 10-year prison sentence in Beur jail for violating the Arms Act, after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

Polling in the Munger Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 election, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

Notably, RJD, in alliance with the INDIA bloc, is contesting 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

While, as part of the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is contesting on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each.