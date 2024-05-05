 'Hamare sath apradhi the, ab JD-U mein…': Tejashwi Yadav attacks Anant Singh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Hamare sath apradhi the, ab JD-U mein…': Tejashwi Yadav attacks Anant Singh

ANI |
May 05, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Notably, Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket.

After Bihar's gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh was released on Sunday from Beur jail in Patna on 15-day parole, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that till the time he was in his party, he was a criminal, and now he has become a saint after joining JD(U).

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

"Hamare sath the to Anant Singh Apradhi the, ab JD(U) mein hai aur jail se bahar aagaye to Sant hogaye" (When Anant Singh was with us, he was a criminal and now in JD(U), he has become a saint), Tejashwi said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Notably, Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket.

Soon after his release from jail, Anant Singh began his roadshow in the Barh assembly constituency and sought support for the JDU candidate from Munger, Lalan Singh.

Sitting MP from the Munger Lok Sabha seat, Lalan Singh is in the electoral fray against RJD's Anita Devi Mahto, the wife of convicted gangster-turned-politician Ashok Mahato.

Read more: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav attacks PM Modi on obscene video case: ‘Has PM brought any fugitive back…’

Notably, Anant Singh was serving a 10-year prison sentence in Beur jail for violating the Arms Act, after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. An FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

Polling in the Munger Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 election, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

Read more: Nitish, Tejashwi create buzz in otherwise quiet Madhepura

Notably, RJD, in alliance with the INDIA bloc, is contesting 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

While, as part of the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is contesting on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 'Hamare sath apradhi the, ab JD-U mein…': Tejashwi Yadav attacks Anant Singh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On