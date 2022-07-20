Home / India News / Hand in hand with Uddhav, Sanjay Raut's new message ahead of ED questioning
Hand in hand with Uddhav, Sanjay Raut's new message ahead of ED questioning

12 Shiv Sena MPs have now claimed that Thackeray was keen on realignining with the BJP and had made a lot of efforts in that direction last year.
Sanjay Raut has again been summoned by the ED on Wednesday, (PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted a photo of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and posted two lines of Premchand which says the easiest thing in life is to cheat the near and dear ones. The post comes as the Shiv Sena leader has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering. Raut has earlier been questioned in connection with the case when he denied any wrongdoing and said he was targeted because of the political situation in Maharashtra.

The political turmoil is going on in Maharashtra as 12 Lok Sabha members of the Sena met Speaker Om Birla seeking to replace Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut as the floor leader of the House. Rahul Shewale has been given the Shiv Sena's floor leader status on Tuesday.

Reacting to these developments, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday commented, "When the daggers removed from the back were counted, they were the same numbers of the hugs earlier given."

Rahul Shewale, a two-term member from Mumbai South Central, said Shiv Sena MPs had asked Thackeray in June last year to ally with the BJP, breaking away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as it would be difficult for them to win the 2024 parliamentary elections. Shewale claimed that Thackeray had told the Shiv Sena MPs that he too was keen on realigning with the BJP and had made a lot of efforts in that direction last year. He said Thackeray had even discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only to backtrack later. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed the claims later.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

