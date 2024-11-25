A 33-year-old entrepreneur allegedly died by suicide leaving behind a purported suicide note, that ran into 11 pages, accusing an official of the criminal investigation department (CID) of relentless “mental harassment” and even “forcing her to strip down” amid the agency’s ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, police said. ‘Harassed by CID official’, woman dies by suicide

Banashankari police inspector P Kotresh said the deceased, resident of Padmanabhanagar, was alone when she died by suicide as her younger sister was away in Mangaluru for work.

“Concerned after failing to reach her sister by phone early in the morning on Friday, the younger sister requested a friend to check on her. Upon arriving, the friend sensed something was wrong and alerted neighbours and the police. After breaking into the house, they discovered her body,” he said.

The irregularities in the Bhovi Development Corporation, uncovered in 2021–22, involved alleged misuse of funds meant for loans to the Bhovi community under a government job scheme. Multiple cases from Siddapura, Doddaballapur, and Kalagi were combined and handed over to the CID for investigation earlier this year. The deceased was the owner of a wood furniture supply firm. The 33-year-old entrepreneur was accused of submitting an inflated bill for the items ordered by the corporation.

Banashankari inspector said that the entrepreneur had left a 11-page suicide note in which she described the immense psychological strain caused by repeated questioning from CID officials. HT could not verify the veracity of the alleged note.

Citing the alleged note, the officer said that she alleged that the mental toll from the investigation drove her to take this extreme step. “Following the death of the 33-year-old, the sister filed a formal complaint against CID deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kanakalakshmi on Friday, accusing her of abetment to suicide. Banashankari police registered the case under BNS section 308(6) (extortion),” Kotresh said, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The complaint alleged that despite a court order directing the investigation to be conducted via video conferencing from November 14 to 23, the DSP demanded the deceased to appear in person on November 14. “During the questioning, the officer allegedly subjected her to severe humiliation, including forcing her to strip down to her undergarments,” Kotresh said.

The complaint also accused the officer of making derogatory remarks, such as, “Did you bring cyanide? Why are you and your sister still alive? How are you making money?” It also alleged that even after the deceased provided all required documents, the officer dismissed them, stating, “I don’t want these. Give me ₹25 lakh. Otherwise, why should you all live? Go and die.”

“The complaint highlights how the ongoing investigation into the Bhovi Development Corporation case allegedly led to an environment of fear and distress for the deceased,” the officer added. HT tried to get response for the CID officer but she did not pick up the call.