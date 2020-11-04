e-paper
Home / India News / Harassed by stalker, woman in MP’s Hoshangabad dies by suicide

Harassed by stalker, woman in MP’s Hoshangabad dies by suicide

A few days ago, the woman’s brother had beaten the alleged stalker for harassing his sister but her family did not lodge any complaint with the police.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Police arrested the alleged stalker late Tuesday night after the woman accused him in her suicide note.
Police arrested the alleged stalker late Tuesday night after the woman accused him in her suicide note.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A 20-year-old woman died by suicide on Tuesday in Hoshangabad, 76 km north of Bhopal, after she was allegedly harassed by a stalker, police said.

Police arrested the alleged stalker Taleem Khan, 25, a photographer, late Tuesday night after the woman accused him in her suicide note, said Santosh Singh Gaur, superintendent of police (SP), Hoshangabad.

A few days ago, the woman’s brother beat Taleem Khan for allegedly harassing his sister but no police complaint was lodged by the family members, said the SP.

He said, “The woman, who was a first year student of Bachelor of Science (BSc), and the accused used to live in the same locality but they interacted a few times over Instagram. The woman used to treat him like her brother but Taleem started harassing her.”

“Taleem used to follow her and used to pass obscene comments. He was forcing her for marriage. The woman was upset with regular harassment and killed herself. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room on Tuesday morning,” said Manju Chauhan, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Hoshangabad.

Taleem was arrested on Tuesday night for sexually harassing her and for abetting suicide. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial remand.

