Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar recovers from Covid-19, returns to Chandigarh

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:04 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar returned to state capital Chandigarh on Monday after recovering from Covid-19. The chief minister urged people to follow all the necessary guidelines against Covid-19 religiously.

After his recovery, CM Khattar requested people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks as a caution against coronavirus.

There’s no need to be afraid of Covid, but we have to remain vigilant, the chief minister had said, according to PTI.

On August 24, the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for Covid-19, just two days before the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly.

Khattar, 66, was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital for treatment.