Home / India News / Haryana farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway to protest farm laws

Haryana farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway to protest farm laws

The farmers had called for a chakka jam to block several national and state highways in Haryana.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Farmers blocking National Highway 44 in Karnal on Thursday.
Farmers blocking National Highway 44 in Karnal on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Haryana government deployed heavy police force on Thursday along national highway 44 near Raipur Roran village of Karnal district as farmers blocked both carriageways of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway to protest the Centre’s three new farm laws, officials said.

The farmers had called for a chakka jam to block several national and state highways in the state.

Hundreds of farmers protesting under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have also reached the GT Road and sat on NH 44.

District administration officials have been trying to request the farmers to lift the highway blockade.

Sources said officials asked the farmers to hold the protest on the slip roads instead of affecting the traffic on the main highway.

BKU state president Gurnam Singh Charuni has made it clear that they will block the highway as their agitation is a part of the Bharat Bandh call given by the several former organizations, which are protesting against the farm laws. He said the blockade will continue till 4 pm

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that efforts were being made to ensure that the farmers do not block NH 44 as it may affect thousands of commuters. “Farmers are being requested to hold their protest at a specific location,” he said.

According to officials, the administration has also made arrangements to divert the traffic to the link roads to circumvent the blockade.

In neighbouring Punjab, farmers blocked traffic at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts. A large number of farmers gathered in a large number at Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk, a national highway junction connecting Bathinda with Patiala-Chandigarh, Ferozepur-Rajasthan, Amritsar-Jalandhar. However, markets and other commercial establishments are open in the city.

Farmers also blocked national and state highways in Sangrur and Barnala districts to oppose the farm laws. The protesters staged dharna in Sangrur, Bhawanigarh, Sunam, Malerkotla, Dhuri, Sherpur, Moonak, Ladda, Kalajahar and Lehra of Sangrur district.

Farmers said that the blockade which began at 12 noon will last till 4 pm.

