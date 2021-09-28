Home / India News / Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS after breathing difficulties
Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT File)
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS after breathing difficulties

An AIIMS doctor said that the breathlessness could be part of post-Covid complications. 
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Haryana minister Anil Vij was admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathing difficulties, sources said on Tuesday.

Vij, who holds the home and health portfolios in the Haryana cabinet, was admitted to a private ward of the hospital under AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria for investigations on Monday night, they said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his conditions.

"He has complaints of breathlessness, which could be part of post-Covid complications," a doctor said.

