Haryana: Two criminals injured in police encounter in Panipat

Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night. Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night.(Representative image/PTI)

The police attempted to arrest the accused persons, Sandeep and Naveen, along with their accomplice, Deepak, at around 2-3 am, near the Jawara Shahpur road in Jind district.

During the arrest, the accused individuals opened fire at the police and tried to escape on a motorcycle.

In the crossfire, the accused were injured in their legs. Both of the accused have been admitted to PGI Khanpur, and their condition is reported to be stable.

3 lakhs looted with gold and silver

As per the reports, a FIR number 591/13.10.2025 filed by Rajwanti, wife of Suresh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Panipat, stated that Saneev alias Baja broke into her house, along with his 4-5 accomplices and looted Rs. 3 lakhs in cash, a gold chain, and silver anklets.

She alleged that the robbers indiscriminately opened fire on her family.

The police have recovered three illegal pistols and six live cartridges from the scene. A new FIR, number 356/08.11.2025, has been registered against the accused persons.

Further investigation is underway.