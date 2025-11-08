Haryana: Two criminals injured in police encounter in Panipat
During the arrest, the accused individuals opened fire at the police and tried to escape on a motorcycle.
Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night.
The police attempted to arrest the accused persons, Sandeep and Naveen, along with their accomplice, Deepak, at around 2-3 am, near the Jawara Shahpur road in Jind district.
In the crossfire, the accused were injured in their legs. Both of the accused have been admitted to PGI Khanpur, and their condition is reported to be stable.
3 lakhs looted with gold and silver
As per the reports, a FIR number 591/13.10.2025 filed by Rajwanti, wife of Suresh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Panipat, stated that Saneev alias Baja broke into her house, along with his 4-5 accomplices and looted Rs. 3 lakhs in cash, a gold chain, and silver anklets.
She alleged that the robbers indiscriminately opened fire on her family.
The police have recovered three illegal pistols and six live cartridges from the scene. A new FIR, number 356/08.11.2025, has been registered against the accused persons.
Further investigation is underway.