Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Two criminals injured in police encounter in Panipat

ANI |
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 12:00 pm IST

During the arrest, the accused individuals opened fire at the police and tried to escape on a motorcycle.

Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night.

Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night.(Representative image/PTI)
Two criminals involved in a robbery and firing incident were injured in a police encounter in Panipat's Sector 29 police station area on Friday night.(Representative image/PTI)

The police attempted to arrest the accused persons, Sandeep and Naveen, along with their accomplice, Deepak, at around 2-3 am, near the Jawara Shahpur road in Jind district.

During the arrest, the accused individuals opened fire at the police and tried to escape on a motorcycle.

In the crossfire, the accused were injured in their legs. Both of the accused have been admitted to PGI Khanpur, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Also Read | 2 held for temple burglary in Noida, 5.5kg silver recovered

3 lakhs looted with gold and silver

As per the reports, a FIR number 591/13.10.2025 filed by Rajwanti, wife of Suresh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Panipat, stated that Saneev alias Baja broke into her house, along with his 4-5 accomplices and looted Rs. 3 lakhs in cash, a gold chain, and silver anklets.

She alleged that the robbers indiscriminately opened fire on her family.

The police have recovered three illegal pistols and six live cartridges from the scene. A new FIR, number 356/08.11.2025, has been registered against the accused persons.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Haryana: Two criminals injured in police encounter in Panipat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On