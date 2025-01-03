Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 3, 2025, is 19.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.47 °C and 24.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.

Haryana weather update on January 03, 2025
Haryana weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.7 °C and 25.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 4, 202519.40Overcast clouds
January 5, 202522.41Sky is clear
January 6, 202523.37Few clouds
January 7, 202521.41Few clouds
January 8, 202518.81Sky is clear
January 9, 202518.37Sky is clear
January 10, 202517.74Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.73 °C Few clouds
Kolkata18.2 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.21 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad24.46 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.25 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.21 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
