Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.42 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024
Nov 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 14, 2024, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.42 °C and 30.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.62 °C and 30.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 81.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 15, 2024
|28.82 °C
|Few clouds
|November 16, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|27.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|26.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
