Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 16, 2024 28.89 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 29.25 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 27.96 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 26.91 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 27.26 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.44 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.01 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 15, 2024, is 26.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 144.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024

