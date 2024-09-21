Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 35.15 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 37.31 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 37.78 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 37.35 °C Scattered clouds September 26, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 34.29 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 31.28 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 31.54 °C Light rain Chennai 30.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.6 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 32.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 21, 2024, is 31.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.91 °C and 34.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 37.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 26.91 °C and 34.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 237.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

