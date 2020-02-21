Has links with ‘Naxals’: Karnataka CM opposes bail for woman who raised pro-Pak slogan

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:23 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that 19-year-old Amulya Leona, who was arrested for sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM ) in Bengaluru on Thursday, should not be given bail as she had contacts with “Naxals”, said news agency ANI.

Yediyurappa’s no-mercy stance coincides with the right wing groups holding protests in the state capital against the Bengaluru student.

“Bail should not be given to Amulya, her father has also said he won’t protect her,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yediyurappa went on to allege that the girl had contacts with “Naxals”.

“It’s proved now that she had contacts with Naxals. Proper punishment should be given,” he added.

Amulya, had raised ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru where Asaduddin Owaisi was also present. She was trying to further articulate the difference between the two slogans when she was prevented from speaking further and taken away by the police.

She was slapped with sedition charges under Section 124(A) of the IPC and presented before a magistrate who sent her to 14-day judicial custody and denied her bail.

The incident has started a political war of words with the state BJP alleging a “joint venture” between “Pakistan and anti-national forces led by @INCIndia” (the Congress’ twitter handle).

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the AIMIM chief and said he had “sowed the poison” which was leading to the “reaping of vitriolic yields”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that there was a “fixed match” between AIMIM and BJP for making communal statements, said a news agency.