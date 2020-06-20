Has PM Narendra Modi given clean chit to China by saying no intrusion in Indian territory, asks Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that there had been no intrusion (Chinese) in Indian Territory and asked if the PM has given a “clean chit” to China for the Galwan Valley face-off which claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader asked five questions to the Central government. One of them enquired why was there a clash between troops on June 16-17 if there was no foreigner in Indian territory.

“Prime Minister said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives?” Chidambaram asked.

PM said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

During the all-party meeting on Friday PM Modi had said that “neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured” and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those “who had dared to look towards our motherland”.

Chidambaram also questioned the government over the need to hold talks about “disengagement” of troops by China and India if there was no intrusion.

“If there was no intrusion or violation of LAC, why was there so much talk about “disengagement” of troops by both sides? If there was no intrusion by Chinese troops at all, what did the Corps Commanders talk about on June 6? Was it about the weather?” he wrote.

Quoting Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, he asked if no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC into Indian territory, why did the Foreign Minister’s statement refer to “restoration of status quo ante”?

“Has the Prime Minister given a clean chit to China? If so, what is there to negotiate with China? Why are the Major Generals negotiating and about what?”, he asked.