Hassan SP’s mother files attempt to murder case against 10: Police

The mother of Hassan district Superintendent of police M S Mohammed Sujeeta has filed a case of attempt to murder against 10 people of Bidanagere village in Tumakuru district who stopped their car after it struck a person on the roadside, police said. The car struck a man who was standing on the side of the service road. Subsequently, villagers stopped the car’s occupants, leading to a confrontation. A heated exchange ensued between Aziza and the villagers, police said. (HT Archives)

The incident happened on Monday as the SP’s mother AJ Mohammad Aziza, along with family members, was travelling from Hassan to Bengaluru via Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The car struck a man who was standing on the side of the service road. Subsequently, villagers stopped the car’s occupants, leading to a confrontation. A heated exchange ensued between Aziza and the villagers, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Aziza, she and her relatives were travelling to Bengaluru in a car via the Kunigal route from Hassan. They stopped the car after seeing a person on the road hit by a vehicle at Bidanagare Bypass.

“Immediately, a group of 10 people surrounded them and started fighting. They did not allow the examination of the injured person, abused them, and demanded money. Some individuals in the group threatened and assaulted Aziza with an umbrella,” Kunigal town police inspector Naveen said, citing the complaint.

A complaint was also filed by a Bidanagere villager, Govindaiah, alleging that on Monday Chandrappa and Kumara of the village were standing to cross the road when the car from Hassan’s side drove at high speed, hitting Kumar. The villagers treated Kumar, and when the car occupants attempted to move the vehicle, the villagers stopped and confronted them. The car occupants abused and insulted the villagers in Tamil, the villager’s complaint said.

Naveen said, “We have registered two FIRs based on two complaints.” An FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Nagaraja, Dayananda, Kumara, and Chandra, based on Aziza’s complaint.

On the villager’s complaints, a case was registered against Aziza and Abdulla under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and the investigation is ongoing.

Govindaiah said, “The police should take action against the occupants of the car who caused the accident, but the police are taking action against us.”