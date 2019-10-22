Have not fled country, says godman in I-T dock

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:56 IST

Chennai: Days after the Income Tax raids on the ashram and business establishments of the godman who went by the name of Kalki Bhagwan, across three southern states, the man at the centre of the controversy denied that he has fled the country.

In a video message to his followers, the controversial godman, born Vijayakumar Naidu, said neither he nor his wife have fled as alleged by some media reports.

Income Tax authorities said the massive five day operation resulted in the seizure of Rs 64 crore of unaccounted cash, including Rs 20 crore in US dollars, 90 kg gold jewellery, and also highlighted financial embezzlement and money laundering to the tune of Rs 800 crore.

The searches were carried out across 40 locations in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chittoor, and Kuppam, and involved at least 300 IT officials and police personnel.

Putting up a brave face, the former insurance agent said he was “staying at the ashram at Nemam.”

Nemam, bordering Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, has a sprawling ashram of Kalki.

“In fact, we will become more powerful now. We will not leave you. We are your true friends and will continue to help you with all your problems,” Naidu told his followers in the video.

Meanwhile, the IT department has summoned Naidu’s son, Krishna and daughter-in-law Preethi, in connection with the seizures made during the raids. They have been asked to appear before the IT authorities in Chennai.

Krishna, manages “Oneness Temple”, a spiritual university with ultra modern facilities at the organization’s HQ, and also runs a few construction firms with names such as While Lotus, Golden Lotus, Blue Water and Dream View. Krishna, who resides in Chennai, is said to have invested heavily in the business ventures of his associates, which too have come under the scanner

Naidu, , 70, was born at Ullanatham village near Gudiyattam in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. He quit his job at the Life Insurance Corp of India and in 1984, set up an educational institution to provide alternative education at Rajupeta. It was here that he assumed his new name and in 1989 declared himself as Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

His ashram in Chittoor hit the headlines in 2008 when five people died and many were injured in a stampede.

At the ashram, an ordinary darshan of the couple is priced at Rs 5000 and special darshan at Rs 50000. Similarly, the meditation classes offered at Oneness Temple starts from Rs 50000 onwards.

Naidu also faces allegations of land grabbing.

