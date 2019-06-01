Have orders not to topple Karnataka govt, says BJP’s Yeddyurappa

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka veteran BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday that there were clear instructions from leaders in Delhi not to involve in any move to destabilise the government in the state ruled by the Congress-JD (S) coalition.

“I have just returned from Delhi. Our leaders have instructed me not to involve in any move that will scuttle the govt in the state,” BJP’s Karnataka strongman said in Bengaluru, reports news agency ANI.

Yeddyurappa added that the party would remain silent ‘for the time being’. “We will remain silent for the time being. They (Congress) may fight with each other and anything can happen. We’ve been clearly informed not to disturb or attempt to topple the government in the state.

The Karnataka government has been on tenterhooks almost from the time it took over on May 23, 2018 with allegations of the BJP trying to destabilise the government and coalition MLAs hobnobbing with them.

BS Yeddyurappa had claimed earlier in April that stalwarts of the Congress-JD(S)coalition would face defeat in the Lok Sabha election 2019, saying the internal rift between the partners has started once again and after the poll results are out the situation would worsen.

The Congress and JD(s) managed to get one Lok Sabha seat each with many stalwarts losing, including senior JD(S) Deve Gowda and his grandson.

On Saturday, Yeddyurappa said Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sending MLAs to him and was ‘trying to take political leverage.’

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 12:07 IST