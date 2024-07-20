‘He showed me porn, started groping me’: Woman's allegations against top Jindal executive on Etihad flight

A woman traveling on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, en route to Boston, has accused Dinesh Kr. Saraogi, a top executive of Jindal Steels, of showing her porn clips and molesting her. The woman shared her ordeal on social media platform 'X', expressing gratitude to the airline staff for their assistance when she reported the incident during the flight. Both Dinesh Kr. Saraogi, and the woman were travelling in business class on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, en route to Boston, (Representational Image/Unsplash)

The woman alleged that Dinesh Saraogi, CEO at Vulcan Green Steel, a division of Jindal Steel (his LinkedIn profile shows), showed pornographic material and then groped her.

“I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kr. Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel) He must be roughly 65 in age & told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up – very normal conversation about our roots, family etc. & both sons are married & settled in the US etc. The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies & I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!,” the woman posted.

“He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully the Etihad team was very proactive and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea & fruits (sic),” she added.

Naveen Jindal's assurance

Jindal Steel chairperson Naveen Jindal has assured the woman that the matter will be investigated at the earliest and strict action will be taken against the executive. “…thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken,” Naveen Jindal posted.

The woman further alleged Saraogi had asked the airline staff of her whereabouts after she left her seat.

“The staff also informed the cops at Abu Dhabi who were waiting as soon as the gates of the aircraft opened. I could not proceed with a complaint because I would have missed my connecting flight to Boston. I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he did not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions,” she added.

Both Saraogi and the woman were travelling in business class, ThePrint reported. The news portal said it contacted the woman who said the flight had taken off at 9:30pm and landed at 4:30am. The airline crew after accommodating her in one of their seats had already alerted the Abu Dhabi police about the incident.

“Two police officers were waiting for us when we landed. One of them spoke to me. I couldn’t go (with them) to write down the complaint because I only had one hour to board the flight to Boston. The man was not allowed to leave the plane and the police questioned him,” ThePrint quoted the woman as saying.