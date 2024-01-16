Headmistress booked for forcing students to clean toilets in Karnataka, say cops

An FIR has been registered against a headmistress on Monday for making students clean the school toilet in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, police said. Police said an FIR has been registered against the school headmistress following a complaint by parents. (HT Atchives)

The police filed the FIR against Johar Jabeena, headmistress of the Moulana Azad Model English School, on a complaint by the parents. The complaint was filed by the parents who accused the headmistress of making students clean toilets at the school and work in the garden of her residence.

The complainant, Mohammed Jameer, told police that despite warnings to the headmistress over the inappropriate use of students for domestic chores, the situation did not improve. .

“Following the complaint by Jameer, we have registered an FIR under IPC section 506 (threatening with life) and Karnataka Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act 2013,” Roza police station inspector Anees Mujawar told HT. He said he would visit the school on Tuesday and investigate whether other students were also subjected to cleaning toilets and working at her home.

Over the past few months, some students, including the complainant’s son, were allegedly used to clean the school toilets. Additionally, it was claimed in the complaint that students were also taken to work in the garden at the headmistress’s house. The parents expressed concern that their children were subjected to such activities, causing distress among the students.

“On Saturday, my son did not come home in the afternoon despite other students reaching their houses. I went to school in search of my son, but somebody told me he went with the school headmistress,” parent Mohammed Jameer told reporters. “I found my son working in the house garden of Headmistress Zohara Jabeen. When I visited the headmistress’s house, I immediately filed a complaint with the police,” he said.

The education department on December 30 prohibited forcing students into toilet cleaning.