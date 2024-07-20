Health ministry reviews Chandipura virus, Encephalitis cases in 3 states

The Union health ministry along with experts reviewed the Chandipura virus cases and Acute Encephalitis syndrome cases in three states on Friday. Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), along with experts from AIIMS, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, NIMHANS, and other central and state surveillance units reviewed the cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the health minister said in a release. Sabarkantha: A health team conducts inspection in an area which reported cases of Chandipura virus, in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.(PTI)

Since June 2024, 78 AES cases have been reported in children under 15 years of age across the three states, with Gujarat accounting for the majority of cases and deaths.

Of the 76 samples tested at NIV Pune, nine were confirmed positive for Chandipura virus (CHPV), all originating from Gujarat. The outbreak has resulted in 28 deaths, with 5 confirmed to be linked to CHPV.

The experts, however, concluded that infectious agents contribute to only a small proportion of AES cases across the country. They emphasized the need for comprehensive epidemiological, environmental, and entomological studies of the AES cases reported in Gujarat.

On Thursday, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current status of suspected cases of viral encephalitis and the Chandipura virus and measures taken to control the spread of the diseases in the state. Patel said the state government will launch a mega drive in every taluka for vector control and containment of the Chandipura virus and viral encephalitis.

Chandipura virus, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is known to cause outbreaks in western, central, and southern India, particularly during the monsoon season. It is transmitted through vectors such as sand flies and ticks. With no specific treatment available, preventive measures and early detection remain crucial.

Vector control, hygiene, and public awareness have been identified as critical measures in combating the spread of these diseases, which primarily affect children and can result in severe illness or death. The health ministry emphasizes the importance of timely referral and symptomatic management of suspected AES cases to improve patient outcomes.