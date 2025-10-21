Heart ailments, respiratory risks: Why experts are raising alarm over poor AQI in Delhi

Delhi is grappling with hazardous air quality following Diwali celebrations, with health experts warning of serious risks for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. New Delhi: A commuter covers his face while making his way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI10_21_2025_000044B) (PTI)

The national capital is seeing a continuous spell of deteriorating air quality with latest AQI at 355, in ‘very poor’ category, the data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The recent Diwali celebrations, coupled with metereological conditions and stubble burning in neighbouring states have made conditions worse for the capital's air quality.

What are the experts saying about Delhi AQI? A study shows pollution causes a 22–25% rise in heart attacks, asthma, and bronchitis, according to Dr. GC Khilnani, Chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained the seasonal spike: “As winter approaches, cooler air traps pollutants near the ground.

People with allergies and lung problems face coughing, watery eyes, and breathing difficulties, which have already surged after Diwali.” He advised children and the elderly to stay indoors and wear masks.

Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, emphasized that children, pregnant women, and asthma patients are particularly vulnerable.

“Even healthy individuals can develop lung changes leading to pollution-induced asthma. Vehicular pollution remains a major concern,” he said.

Locals face the wrath of pollution Locals are facing the wrath of pollution too.

Local runner Ashish Ranjan described breathing difficulties during his morning run, saying, “I cannot breathe properly.”

Another resident stressed individual responsibility in reducing pollution, noting that adherence to green cracker guidelines could help control AQI levels.

A recent report by the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) revealed Delhi residents are losing an average of 8.2 years of life expectancy due to high PM2.5 levels.

Meeting the WHO standard of 5 µg/m³ could drastically cut this loss. Delhi’s annual PM2.5 in 2023 was 88.4 µg/m³, compared with the national average of 41 µg/m³.

Globally, people are losing 1.9 years of life due to pollution, the report said.

Few emergencies than last year Delhi’s fire services reported fewer emergencies than last year, responding to 269 calls on Diwali day, compared with 318 in 2024.

A major incident in Janakpuri involved the rescue of seven people, while two firefighters sustained minor injuries in Rupnagar.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s overall AQI at 359 as of 10 am, with Bawana at 432, Jahangirpuri 405, and Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur both at 408, placing these areas in the ‘Severe’ category. Prolonged exposure to such air can cause serious respiratory illness.