Heat wave claims 70 lives in Bihar

The 45°C heat wave sweeping across Bihar claimed at least 70 lives in the past 24 hours in three districts of the Magadh division, which includes Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Arwal, and Jehanabad. There were 30 deaths in Aurangabad, 20 in Gaya, and 10 in Nawada, according to the regional health director Dr Vijay Kumar. There were 10 heat stroke cases of people brought dead at a Gaya hospital, but those were not recorded officially, said Dr Neeraj Kumar, from hospital’s medicine department.

No heat stroke deaths have so far been reported from Jehanabad and Arwal so far, as per the divisional office of the health department.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 23:25 IST