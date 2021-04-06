Heatwave in Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours: IMD

Heatwave conditions are very likely for the next 24 hours in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and interior Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday. “Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh and east Vidarbha during the next 2 days,” the weather bureau tweeted.

The warning comes after maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded on Monday in most pockets over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada, including some pockets over Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Kutch, east Madhya Pradesh and central Maharashtra. Some of the northern states like isolated pockets of over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat region and southern states like Telangana, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal too witnessed mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, the ministry of earth science said in a statement.

Maximum temperatures went over normal by 5.1 degrees Celsius and more at many places over Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. At places like Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan maximum temperatures went above normal by 3.1 degrees Celsius and more.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was reported at Brahma Puri (Vidarbha).

Maximum temperatures were marked “above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Madhya Pradesh, at many places over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra; at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam,” the ministry said.

What is a heatwave?

The IMD says heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature of a station touches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal regions and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.

What are the criteria?

Heatwave is declared when the departure from normal temperature is by 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave is when the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. For plains, based on actuals maximum temperature, IMD considers heatwave when actual maximum temperature is more than 45 degrees Celsius and severe heatwave when it is more than 47 degrees Celsius.



