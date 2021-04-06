Centre asks its employees of 45 years and above to get vaccinated

The government on Tuesday directed all central government employees of the age of 45 or above to get vaccinated to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained. It said that the decision has been taken after monitoring the current situation.

The statement said that the decision was taken based on the strategy undertaken for prioritizing the groups for vaccination to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Centre said that keeping the current situation in mind it advised all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get vaccinated in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"All Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the government said in its release.

"They are further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, by frequent washing of hands/sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover and observing social distancing etc," the release further stated. The government had earlier this month expanded the ambit of vaccination for people above the age of 45.

India has been witnessing a sharp spike in the number of daily cases. The nation on Monday recorded more than 100,000 cases - the highest daily spike recorded in India since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the nation recorded 96,982 cases on Tuesday, several states and Union Territories like Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi remain on high alert. The death toll in the nation reached 165,547 with 446 fresh fatalities.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will meet health ministers from 11 states and Union Territories to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to meet chief ministers on Thursday evening to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the country and issues related to vaccination. The nation recorded 12,686,049 total cases of Covid-19 and currently has 788,223 active Covid-19 cases. The recovery rate in the nation has also dropped to 92.48%, according to data shared by the Union health ministry.



