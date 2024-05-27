Heatwave updates: IMD issues ‘red’ alert, no relief for Delhi, Haryana, these states

The scorching heatwave is continuing in several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert for the northern part of India on Monday. According to the weather department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till May 28. Women cover themselves with scarves and an umbrella to get shield from the sun during a hot summer day in New Delhi (AFP)

The IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzzaffarabad, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh.

“Heatwave to severe heat wave is very likely over many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 27th May 2024 and heat wave is very likely over isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan's Phalodi recorded the highest temperature in the country at 49.8 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Delhi's Mungeshpur at 48.3 degrees Celsius, Uttarakhand's Jhansi at 47.7 degrees Celsius, and Punjab's Faridkot at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, there will be no signs of relief from the heat in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Punjab for the next three to five days.

“The maximum temperature in West Rajasthan's Phalodi is touching 50 degrees Celsius. The next 3-4 days will be the same in Rajasthan, and we have issued a red alert. After that, the temperature will gradually decrease…In Delhi-NCR, the temperatures may reach 47 degrees. The temperature will remain the same for the next three days. After that, there may be some relief,” he told ANI.

IMD's rainfall prediction

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over the coastal districts of West Bengal and eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh on Monday. The peak rainfall activity is likely till noon, it said.

This is in view of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on Sunday night.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28,” the IMD said.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on May 27 and 28.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya on May 27, 28, Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, and Mizoram and Tripura on May 27,” it added.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on May 29 and 30.