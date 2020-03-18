e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Heavens are not going to fall’, says Congress as Supreme Court hears plea on Madhya Pradesh floor test

‘Heavens are not going to fall’, says Congress as Supreme Court hears plea on Madhya Pradesh floor test

The BJP claims that Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is in minority after the resignation of 22 MLAs and is seeking floor test. The Congress, meanwhile, says that its MLAs are held captive.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both the BJP and Congress have moved Supreme Court on the floor test issues in Madhya Pradesh.
Both the BJP and Congress have moved Supreme Court on the floor test issues in Madhya Pradesh. (Sunil Saxena/HT File Photo)
         

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday sought more time from the Supreme Court in the floor test matter, and demanded a probe in the resignation matter of its lawmakers.

“Heavens are not going to fall that Congress government must go immediately and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government must be saddled on the people,” party’s lawyer Dushyant Dave told the bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta.

“The MLAs must go back to the electorate and win the election again,” said Dave adding that the lawmakers are expected to serve their constituencies and not get up one day and resign.

“Justice Hemant Gupta agreed with the statement and said, “That’s what they are doing. They are giving up on their membership and may go back again to voters.”

The Madhya Pradesh Congress told the apex court that a probe is needed on the resignation letters of its rebel MLAs submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to the Speaker of the state Assembly.

The party claimed that resignations of its rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh were extracted by force and coercion and they did not act as per their free will.

It also said the Governor has no business to send messages at night asking the Chief Minister or Speaker to hold floor test.

“The Speaker is the ultimate master and the Madhya Pradesh Governor is overriding him,” said Dave, the party’s lawyer.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Kamal Nath, is in minority after the resignation of 22 MLAs and have demanded a floor test in the Assembly. But Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the House for 10 days on Monday, prompting the BJP to move Supreme Court. The court sought responses from Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the Speaker.

The Congress also filed a petition in the top court the next day saying that the floor test cannot take place in Madhya Pradesh because 16 of its lawmakers have been held captive in Bengaluru.

tags
top news
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news