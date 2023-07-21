Heavy rain batters parts of Gujarat; IMD issues red alert for next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'red' alert for Gujarat for Saturday and Sunday while noting that the state is likely to get "heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm)" on these days. An aerial view of the flooded Sutrapada city after heavy rainfall, in Gir Somnath on Thursday.(ANI)

Meanwhile the state has been put on ‘orange’ alert for today as it is predicted to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall.

Heavy rain battered parts of the state causing floods in low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in Rajkot due to incessant rainfall on Thursday.

Earlier this week, three people were killed and around 300 were rescued as the rain continued to pound parts of Saurashtra on Wednesday. Two deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Surendranagar district while one similar death was reported from Rajkot district.

Most of Veraval town was flooded following heavy rain, which began on Tuesday afternoon and continued till late Wednesday. The NDRF rescued 270 people trapped in floodwaters while the Gir Somnath police rescued 30 near Somnath bypass.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) teams have been put on alert in view of the rain situation. Out of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs, 43 have been placed on high alert due to heavy inflow of water. 18 reservoirs are on alert mode, and warnings have been issued for another 19, said the state government.

The weather body has also issued a fresh weather warning for the states such as Maharashtra, Odisha, flood-wrecked Himachal Pradesh in the days ahead.

Further, the administration in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has sought assistance from citizens after a landslide at the hilly hamlet of Irshalwadi killed at least 16 people and destroyed several houses.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai. Of the 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 16 have been recovered, while 93 residents have been traced, an official said on Friday.

