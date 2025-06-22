Heavy rain to hit Delhi tomorrow, IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday, June 23, as light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are forecasted to sweep the national capital tomorrow. From Wednesday onwards, Delhi is forecasted to make way for the much awaited onset of monsoon.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Today, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity settled at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm at Safdarjung.

This is IMD's second yellow alert this weekend after it gave out the first one yesterday when several areas across south Delhi, south east Delhi and west Delhi witnessed downpours with winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.

There is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during later parts of the day today, with the air quality index at 68, labelled to be ‘Satisfactory’, recorded at Lodhi Road, Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

From Wednesday onwards, Delhi is expected to make way for the much-awaited onset of monsoon, after continued days of soaring temperatures, as it is forecasted to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning throughout the day, according to IMD's local forecast.

IMD had stated earlier today that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days, i.e. by June 24.