Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Heavy rain to hit Delhi tomorrow, IMD issues yellow alert

BySoumili Ray
Jun 22, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The southwest monsoon is forecasted to reach Delhi and nearby regions by June 24, following a weekend of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday, June 23, as light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are forecasted to sweep the national capital tomorrow.

From Wednesday onwards, Delhi is forecasted to make way for the much awaited onset of monsoon.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
From Wednesday onwards, Delhi is forecasted to make way for the much awaited onset of monsoon.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Today, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity settled at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm at Safdarjung.

This is IMD's second yellow alert this weekend after it gave out the first one yesterday when several areas across south Delhi, south east Delhi and west Delhi witnessed downpours with winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.

There is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during later parts of the day today, with the air quality index at 68, labelled to be ‘Satisfactory’, recorded at Lodhi Road, Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

From Wednesday onwards, Delhi is expected to make way for the much-awaited onset of monsoon, after continued days of soaring temperatures, as it is forecasted to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning throughout the day, according to IMD's local forecast.

IMD had stated earlier today that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days, i.e. by June 24.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Heavy rain to hit Delhi tomorrow, IMD issues yellow alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On