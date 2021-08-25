Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Dehradun, SDRF rescues trapped people

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun witnessed incessant rainfall on Tuesday night, which caused extensive waterlogging and prompted the administration to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Reports quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain continued for seven hours.

Due to heavy rains, drain water started entering the houses and buildings in many places.

The SDRF team rescued 10-12 people trapped in the State Health Authority building located in the IT Park, which was inundated, news agency ANI reported. There was heavy waterlogging in the area, it further said.

देहरादून में भारी वर्षा से आये जलसैलाब से राज्य स्वास्थ्य प्राधिकरण भवन IT पार्क में फंसे लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालते SDRF जवान। pic.twitter.com/i3BHgv4LYz — SDRF UTTARAKHAND POLICE (@uksdrf) August 25, 2021





The rescue team also shifted people living in huts built on both sides of the river under the Bindal bridge to safer places.

The IMD has, meanwhile, warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days - from August 24 to August 28. It said that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

For northwest, central India and the west coast, the weather department has predicted subdued monsoon over the next five days. In its weather forecast on Wednesday morning, the IMD said that the monsoon trough is "very likely" to run close to foothills of Himalayas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday.