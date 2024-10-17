Heavy rains to lash Telangana in next 2 days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the south coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. An official note from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said in view of the heavy downpour in the next 36 hours, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao announced complete closure of the Srivari Mettu footpath route, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims. (ANI)

Sullurpeta in Tirupati district received the highest rainfall of 22cm, followed by 18cm in Kavali in Nellore district, 13cm in Nellore town, 12cm in Tada in Tirupati district, 11cm at Tirupati airport and 10cm each in Satyavedu (Tirupati), Kandukur and Seetharamapuram in Nellore district.

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, the system in the Bay of Bengal, located 500km from Nellore, is expected to make the landfall between Puducherry and Nellore near Chennai on Thursday.

APSDMA managing director Ronanki Kurmanath said that the state is expected to witness extremely heavy to heavy rainfall in several parts in the next two days. “The district administrations have been sounded a high alert and the disaster relief teams have been kept on standby,” he said.

Heavy rains in the Tirupati district flooded the runway at Renigunta airport, forcing an IndiGo flight to divert to Chennai due to landing issues. There were reports of landslides at some places on the Tirupati-Tirumala ghat road, disrupting the movement of traffic.

An official note from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said in view of the heavy downpour in the next 36 hours, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao announced complete closure of the Srivari Mettu footpath route, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims.

The TTD has already closed the devotee entry on Papavinasanam road starting from Gogarbham circle at Tirumala. The functioning of the walkway and other roads will be decided after the cyclonic rains subside, the official note said.