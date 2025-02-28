Heavy snowfall, landslides in Kashmir; Jammu-Srinagar, Ladakh highways shut | Weather updates

Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday morning, February 28, with highways and mountains buried under thick layers of snow. The snowfall has interrupted the flow of traffic across the region as the Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed due to heavy snowfall near Qazigund and Banihal. Landslides were also reported at several places from Banihal to Ramban. An auto rickshaw moves during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.(HT/Waseem Andrabi)

Another key road, the Srinagar-Ladakh national highway, has also been closed due to heavy snowfall at Zojila Pass.

According to the meteorological department, the extreme weather conditions will likely improve by the afternoon.

Children seen outside a closed shop during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. ((HT/Waseem Andrabi))

Visuals show roads, mountains, trees, and entire towns laden with thick snow. Many regions, including Rajouri, Doda, and Bhalesa districts, received snowfall, resulting in a sharp drop in temperatures. Anantnag also received heavy snowfall, resulting in the district's landscape taking on a white hue for as far as the eye could see.

According to the news agency ANI, Pir Panjal mountain range’s elevated areas received snowfall after a long dry spell, and the lower areas received rainfall.

At Srinagar airport, the Border Roads Organisation had to clear snow from the runway after fresh snowfall. In Pahalgam, too, the snow had to be cleared off the roads as it continued to snow.

People walk during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar on 27 February 2025. ((HT/Waseem Andrabi))

While the snowfall interrupted daily functions in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, some locals enjoyed it. The farmers have also surprisingly expressed happiness over the fresh spell of the show, reported ANI. While snowfall is usually a cause of concern for them, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time.

Along with Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti regions in Himachal Pradesh also received heavy snowfall following which, the local police issued an avalanche alert for the region on Friday, according to an official advisory cited by news agency ANI.

The advisory said, "According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised."

The locals and travellers have been advised to be cautious and limit movement to designated safe routes.

(With ANI inputs)