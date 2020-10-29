e-paper
Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days, says IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days, says IMD

IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours, and again isolated heavy rainfall on October 30, November 1 and November 2 in the state.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and over South Interior Karnataka on November 2.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days,” IMD tweeted.

In another tweet, it said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours, and again isolated heavy rainfall on October 30, November 1 and November 2 in the state.

IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and over South Interior Karnataka on November 2.

“Generally dry weather very likely over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and East India during next five days,” it said in a prediction for other parts of the country.

