Hemant Soren oath-taking ceremony LIVE: JMM leader to be sworn in at 4pm

Hemant Soren oath-taking ceremony
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. Soren, who retained the Barhait assembly seat with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held elections, will take charge of the CM office for the fourth time.
Several key leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, are expected to be in attendance at Soren’s swearing-in ceremony.
Hours before taking oath, Soren took to X, asserting that unity is the biggest weapon of people of the state, who can “neither be divided nor silenced”.
Jharkhand assembly elections
The JMM-led alliance achieved a notable victory in the Jharkhand polls by securing 56 of the 81 seats in the state Assembly. The BJP-led NDA managed to bag 24 seats.
JMM saw its highest-ever election tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Of its alliance partners, Congress bagged 21 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 4 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennist)(Liberation) secured two seats.
After being unanimously elected as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc in the state on Sunday, Soren met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the government.
Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives in Ranchi
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has arrived in Ranchi to attend the oath ceremony of CM-designate Hemant Soren.
"I wish the Chief Minister Hemant Soren on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government and our Chief Minister MK Stalin..." he tells ANI.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Ranchi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are in Ranchi to attend the oath ceremony of their son and CM-designate Hemant Soren.
Mamata Banerjee arrives in Ranchi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has arrived at Ranchi airport to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren.
Akhilesh Yadav in Ranchi
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in Ranchi to attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony.
"I thank people for giving another opportunity to Hemant Soren and the INDIA alliance. Jharkhand's result has given a positive result for the country," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Ranchi.
JMM leader visits Shibu Soren
Jharkhand-CM designate Hemant Soren has arrived at the residence of JMM national president Shibu Soren, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, reports ANI. Watch video.
Hemant Soren leaves from his residence
Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren and his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren have left their residence, ANI reports. Soren will take oath as Jharkhand CM at 4pm.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren at 4 pm.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday.