Hemant Soren oath-taking ceremony LIVE: JMM leader to be sworn in at 4pm

Hemant Soren oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. Soren, who retained the Barhait assembly seat with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held elections, will take charge of the CM office for the fourth time....Read More

Several key leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, are expected to be in attendance at Soren’s swearing-in ceremony.

Hours before taking oath, Soren took to X, asserting that unity is the biggest weapon of people of the state, who can “neither be divided nor silenced”.

Jharkhand assembly elections

The JMM-led alliance achieved a notable victory in the Jharkhand polls by securing 56 of the 81 seats in the state Assembly. The BJP-led NDA managed to bag 24 seats.

JMM saw its highest-ever election tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Of its alliance partners, Congress bagged 21 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 4 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennist)(Liberation) secured two seats.

After being unanimously elected as the legislature party leader by the INDIA bloc in the state on Sunday, Soren met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the government.