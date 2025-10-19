'Here to drain our pockets': US politician under fire for remarks on deportations of Indians | What did he say?

US politician Chandler Langevin is under fire for a series of social media posts he made in which he called for the mass deportation of Indians. On Saturday, the Florida politician was censured by the city council for his controversial remarks. Across the span of posts made by the US politician, ,Langevin has accused Indians have “taking advantage of America” (X?Screengrab)

As per a report by the Washington Post, the move from the city council will now require Langevin to get a consensus before he puts something on the agenda. Furthermore, the censure also disallows the politician from making commissioner comments and removes him from committees.

Also Read | ‘Trump has no authority…’: What lawsuit challenging $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike says

What did he say? In a series of social media posts, the Florida lawmakers has called for deportations of Indians across the United States.

"There's not a single Indian that cares about the United States", he wrote on one such post.

"They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians. America for Americans," he added further. Following the backlash, the US politician clarified that his remarks were regarding temporary visa holders, and not the Indian American community.

In another post, Langevin accused Indians have “taking advantage of America” in response to the post talking about the Stockton crash where India-born Harjinder Singh was the charged for killing three people after making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.