'Here to drain our pockets': US politician under fire for remarks on deportations of Indians | What did he say?

US politician Chandler Langevin is under fire for a series of social media posts he made in which he called for the mass deportation of Indians. On Saturday, the Florida politician was censured by the city council for his controversial remarks.
As per a report by the Washington Post, the move from the city council will now require Langevin to get a consensus before he puts something on the agenda. Furthermore, the censure also disallows the politician from making commissioner comments and removes him from committees.
In a series of social media posts, the Florida lawmakers has called for deportations of Indians across the United States.
"There's not a single Indian that cares about the United States", he wrote on one such post.
"They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians. America for Americans," he added further. Following the backlash, the US politician clarified that his remarks were regarding temporary visa holders, and not the Indian American community.
In another post, Langevin accused Indians have “taking advantage of America” in response to the post talking about the Stockton crash where India-born Harjinder Singh was the charged for killing three people after making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.
In a post on October 2, Langevin called on US president Donald Trump to revoke the visas of all Indians as a "birthday wish".
"Today is my birthday and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans," wrote Langevin on X.
In another instance, the US politician told reporters that Indians in the US are only here to "drain the pockets" of Americans.
"Indians don't assimilate. They're here to drain our pockets and get back to India rich… or worse… to stay,” Langevin was quoted by reporters.
In his most recent post dated October 18, the Florida politician addressed the presence of conservative Hindus and Indians in the US, who agree with him on mass deportation stances.
"Some of you may not agree and that is ok, but I have been traveling the state of Florida the past two weeks engaging in dialogue with conservative Hindu groups. Many are coming around to realize that mass immigration into America, even from India, is hurting them as well and are willing to leverage their influence to help save America," he wrote on X.
He added that he would rather save a "few Shashi's" than "hordes of Islamists, commies, cartels, and indentured servants stealing American jobs".
Following his remarks, several Indian American groups across the US have condemned Langevin and openly demanded his resignation. However, Langevin has slammed the censure and stated that the motion of the city council is a violation of his right to free speech.