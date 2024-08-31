‘Hidden camera’ in Andhra college hostel restroom sparks uproar

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a probe into allegations of a hidden camera being installed in the washroom of the girls’ hostel of an engineering college in Krishna district and purported videos from the camera being circulated among students in the boys’ hostel, the state government said in a statement on Friday. Students protest outside Gudlavalleru College of Engineering at Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Meanwhile, hundreds of female students staged a dharna at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering at Gudivada after an alert about the hidden camera placed in the washroom of the girls’ hostel was raised by a student on Thursday. Following allegations that videos from the secret camera were being sold to students in the boys’ hostel, the local police detained a final-year BTech student for questioning and seized his laptop and cell phones, officers said.

A five-member team of technical experts as well as a special investigating officer have been appointed to look into the matter, the government statement said on Friday evening. “The team has swung into action and taken up the inspections in the girls’ hostel,” it added.

Also Read | AP college hidden camera row: Spy cameras now a tool for voyeurism in hostels?

The chief minister, who is reviewing the situation hourly, also instructed the police to investigate the incident from all angles and bring the culprits to book.

Protesting students claimed that a final-year female student allegedly helped in arranging the hidden camera which was installed in the washroom. Students gathered in front of the college building, raising slogans and demanding strict action against the culprits. They also raised concern over the safety and privacy of female students on the campus.

Some protesters also attempted to attack a student who was reportedly selling the videos recorded by the hidden camera.

Earlier in the day, protesting students expressed their anger at a senior police officer’s statement that police had not found any hidden cameras in the girls’ hostel during their inspection.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Girl places hidden camera in her PG facility, arrested

“We have seized the suspected student’s laptop, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets in the presence of students and college staff. No videos were found,” Krishna superintendent of police R Gangadhar Rao said. “I think there is no need for the girl students to worry about this issue. Further investigation is in progress.”

Enraged at the SP’s statement, parents of several students as well as representatives of various student unions gathered at the college and staged a dharna.

Following instructions from the chief minister, local legislator and state minister Kollu Ravindra, along with district collector DK Balaji, Pedana legislator Kagita Krishna Prasad, former parliamentarian Konakalla Narayana Rao and senior district officials rushed to the college and assured the students of a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Later, the students called off their protest, but said they would attend the classes only after the completion of probe and action taken against the culprits.

Protesting students also alleged that the college management did not pay heed to their complaints. Chief minister Naidu has also directed officials to conduct a probe into the allegations, saying if any negligence from the college management is proved, action will be initiated against them, a state government official said.

The CM has asked the students to directly send to him if they have any evidence in the alleged incident, the official said, adding Naidu has instructed officials to brief him on the ongoing probe every three hours and submit reports directly to him.

“I have asked the authorities for details about the protest of female students at Gudlavalleru Engineering College of Krishna District. I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras,” state education minister Nara Lokesh said in a post on X.

Lokesh, who is also the son of chief minister Naidu, added that strict action will be taken against the culprits and those found responsible for any mistake in the investigation.