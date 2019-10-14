e-paper
High alert sounded in Punjab’s Patiala over reports of suspicious men

Punjab police had launched the massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Pathankot and Gurdaspur last Friday after intelligence inputs about a possible terror strike in the state.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:20 IST

Patiala
Punjab police sounded alert in Patiala after reports of suspicious men. (Representative Image)
Punjab police sounded alert in Patiala after reports of suspicious men. (Representative Image)(Reuters Photo)
         

Police in Punjab’s Patiala said on Monday they were maintaining a high level of alert after four men were moving suspiciously in at least two areas, days after a massive cordon and search operation in the state’s Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts bordering Pakistan.

Security has been stepped up across the district and special check posts set at all exit points, senior police officials added.

They said the four men in a Hyundai car were first seen at Dhareri Jattan village toll plaza on Patiala-Rajpura road and then near the army cantonment area on Patiala-Sangrur road around 8am.

Patiala’s senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the police are investing the matter and that vehicles are also being checked.

Punjab police had launched the massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Pathankot and Gurdaspur last Friday after intelligence inputs about a possible terror strike in the state.

Security forces along the Pakistan border in Punjab’s Hussainiwala sector had reported seeing a drone entering the Indian side from Pakistan late on October 7.

Before that, at least eight drone sorties, carrying a total of 80 kg of arms and ammunition, were sent across the border into Punjab by Pakistan-based Khalistani terror groups between September 9 and 16.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:20 IST

UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
