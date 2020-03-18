Jabalpur High Court asks state government to file status report on measures to check Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:30 IST

High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur on Tuesday asked the state government to file a status report on measures to check coronavirus spread in the state.

The High Court’s directive to the state came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Jain. The next date for hearing is on March 19.

Through the petition, Jain alleged that the state government’s health services failed to take adequate measures to check the spread of the virus.

He alleged there was no facility of thermal screening, sanitiser, masks et cetera, at the High Court premises, bus stands, railway stations, airports and other public places. Also, if anyone is affected by the virus there are no temporary isolation chambers at these places.

In his petition, he said, “This pandemic can’t be checked only by watching television. The government must undertake preventive measures.”

Meanwhile, the High Court administration has decided that only such petitions will be heard till March 20, which were filed this year. The entry to the High Court premises will be allowed through one gate only and only those will be allowed to enter the premises whose petitions are listed to be heard.

As per an order issued by registrar general at Jabalpur High Court, Rajendra Kumar, the petitions filed in 2019 would be taken up in the second week of April and the third week of May this year. If any plaintiff or lawyer thinks that his case is important he can request the court in this regard.

Meanwhile, the western group of temples, a UNESCO site at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district and other monuments have been closed for public till March 31 in the view of coronavirus outbreak, as per an official from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to an order issued by district collector Bhopal Tarun Pithode, no mass feast/ langar will be organised in the district till March 31. The facilities that will remain closed till March 31 include massage centres, spas, cinema halls, marriage halls, public libraries, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres.

During this period there will be no public programmes. There will be no official journies and training. Employees have been exempted from biometric attendance.

(With input from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)