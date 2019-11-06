‘It’s self-explanatory’, says high court on its order in police vs lawyers case

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:45 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain the Centre’s last-minute request for a clarification on its Sunday’s order that barred the Delhi police from arresting lawyers after violence in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday last. “It is self-explanatory”, the high court said, turning down the home ministry request, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

On Sunday, the high court had taken cognisance of a violent clash at Tis Hazari court complex following a parking dispute between lawyers and police. In this order, the court set up an inquiry and told the police not to take coercive steps against the lawyers till this inquiry panel submits its report.

But when there were some incidents of a policeman being allegedly beaten up by lawyers on Monday, the police brass refused to act against them and pointed to high court restrictions imposed a day earlier.

A video of Monday’s assault that showed a constable in uniform being repeatedly slapped and elbowed by lawyers outside the Saket court triggered massive outrage and spurred Tuesday’s protest outside the headquarters of Delhi Police..

It is only after angry police personnel hit the streets that senior police officers agreed to file two FIRs for the assault on an on-duty policeman and a civilian. The review petition by the Home Ministry was one of the five decisions announced by the authorities to persuade the protesting police personnel to disperse.

But the police haven’t acted against the lawyers in these cases citing the high court’s order.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the Centre’s applications seeking clarification and review of the order which said no coercive action be taken against advocates should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

The detailed order is awaited.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts.