High-stakes battle in three seats as Congress faces BJP, JD(S) on November 13

Karnataka is gearing up for a high-stakes political battle after the Election Commission of India announced that the by-elections in three key assembly constituencies — Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur — will be held on November 13. The contest in Channapatna will also be a major test for deputy chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar (REUTERS)

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday officially launched the campaign during a rally in Sandur. Accusing the BJP of “engaging in conspiracies and smear campaigns” against him, he urged voters to reject the opposition party. “People should defeat that party in the bypolls,” he said.

A good performance could bolster his image amid ongoing investigations into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and an irregularities case in the Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. However, failure in the by-elections could further dent his standing.

The contest in Channapatna will also be a major test for deputy chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. Still reeling from his younger brother DK Suresh’s defeat in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat in 2024, Shivakumar is determined to assert his leadership in Ramanagara district by securing the Channapatna seat, which was previously held by his political rival, HD Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar has visited the constituency several times and announced a number of development projects. Acknowledging the importance of this election, he said on Tuesday, “We will do our job. From tomorrow, we will take it up. We have already held our local meetings. In two-three days we will send a final report on candidates to the Congress high command.” Although Congress has yet to announce its candidate, Suresh’s name has been floated.

Retaining Channapatna is equally important for Kumaraswamy. While his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s name is being considered, Bhartiya Janata Party MLC CP Yogeshwar is also lobbying to be the candidate for the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

However, there are internal disagreements within the BJP and JD(S) over the choice of candidate, presenting an opportunity for Congress. Sorting out these internal challenges remains a key hurdle for the NDA. “We are certain that the BJP will agree that considering our popularity among the Vokkaliga community, our candidate will have a better chance,” said a JD(S) spokesperson.

To a query on Channapatna bypoll, Vijayendra said that the party is yet to decide on their candidate and national party leaders will decide on the candidature of C P Yogeshwar.

The bypolls come at a time when the BJP and JD(S) are intensifying their criticism of the Congress government. The opposition leaders are focusing on alleged irregularities, including the MUDA case, the ST development corporation controversy, and the withdrawal of cases against individuals involved in the 2022 Hubballi riots. CP Yogeshwar, reflecting the opposition’s strategy, said, “We will highlight the failures of the Congress government during the campaign and let the people decide.”

In Shiggaon, former CM Basavaraj Bommai is hoping to retain his seat for the BJP. His son, Bharath Bommai, has been floated as a possible candidate, though the party has yet to finalise its choice.

Meanwhile, in Sandur, the contest is shaping up to be a direct face-off between Congress and BJP. The Congress is expected to field either Annapoorneshwari or Sowparnika, the wife or daughter of outgoing MLA E Thukaram, who resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Siddaramaiah voiced confidence, saying, “We are ready to face the by-elections and have made all the preparations. We will contest it.”