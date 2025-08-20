'High-yield C4 bombs in classrooms': Inside threat mail to over 50 Delhi schools

Over 50 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, with claims of high-yield C4 bombs being placed in their premises, days after a similar threat, which later turned out to be hoax, rattled across schools in the city. The group also demanded that the schools evacuate and suspend all operations immediately to ‘avoid loss of life’. (Hindustan Times File Photo for representation)

A group that identified itself as ‘Terrorisers 111 group’ claimed to have planted explosives including high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, according to the threat email cited by ANI.

“We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs,” the email read.

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency platform with 2000 USD being equal to 0.48 ETH as of 11.15 am on August 20.

What is a C4 bomb?

According to GlobalSecurity.org., Comp C-4 Plastic Explosive or simply put C4 bomb is the plasticised form of RDX or Hexogen. The composition C-4, contains 91% RDX, 2.1% polyisobutylene, 1.6% motor oil, and 5.3% 2-ethylhexyl sebacate.

The demolition charge M112 is a rectangular block of Composition C-4 approximately 2 inches by 1.5 inches and 11 inches long, weighing 1.25 Lbs(0.56 kgs).

When the charge is detonated, the bomb is converted into compressed gas. The gas exerts pressure in the form of a shock wave, which demolishes the target.

‘We do not forgive or forget’: The chilling threat

“Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now,” the email added.

The group also demanded that the schools evacuate and suspend all operations immediately to ‘avoid loss of life’.

“The group reportedly sent an email to several schools including DAV Public School, Faith academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, and others demanding USD 25,000,” the agency quoted Delhi Police as saying.

The group said that it would detonate the bombs within 48 hours and that it had breached the schools' IT systems.

Location of schools that threatened

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) in Malviya Nagar received the threat email around 7.40 am and Andhra School in Karol Bagh's Prasad Nagar received the threat email at about 7.42 am.

Fire tenders were also rushed to the spots, added the ANI report.

Terrorisers 111 was the same group that was behind the bomb threats which landed in Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, ShreeRam World School, Modern Convent and others on August 18, and demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency, ANI quoted an official as saying.

Bomb disposal squads and Delhi Fire Services reached the spots, carried out search and cordon operations but did not find anything suspicious, HT reported earlier.