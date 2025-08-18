Delhi schools bomb threat: Hoax group demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours, probe underway

Several schools in the national capital received emails on Monday from a group identifying itself as the "Terrorisers 111 Group." The messages demanded a payment of $5,000 in cryptocurrency within 72 hours, warning that bombs would be detonated on school premises if the demand was not met, said an official. The Delhi Police and security agencies are taking Monday's bomb scare at several schools seriously and are following all necessary protocols. (Representative image/ANI)(ANI)

According to Delhi Police, the email read, "Pay $5,000 USD Crypto within 72 hours. If you don't, we will detonate the bombs."

The message to the school administration stated: " We are the terrorisers 111 Group. We have planted several pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in your school buildings to cause terror and destruction. We have hacked your IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken full control of your surveillance cameras. We are watching your every move."

The email further warned, "If you don't, we will detonate the bombs, causing massive harm and loss of life. We will also leak your hacked data online. We are monitoring your actions, and any attempt to contact the police or ignore this will trigger immediate action. The bombs will explode in 72 hours if payment isn't received. Evacuate now to save lives. We don't forgive. We don't forget. Send the money or face the consequences. We are the terrorisers 111 Group. Do not forget us."

Earlier today, several schools in the national capital received a bomb threat in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka received the threat through an email ID.

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises.

Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking today's call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

Parents expressed concern and acted quickly after receiving school messages.

Speaking to ANI, a parent said, "We received a message from the school to take the children back. They did not tell the reason. So we have come here to take back our child."

"We have received a message about a bomb threat at the school. The school said you can take your children back, so we have come here to take back our child," said another parents.