Home / India News / 'Hike in horse trading rates after Assembly session announced': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

‘Hike in horse trading rates after Assembly session announced’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the behest of the BJP.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during a function in Jaipur, July 29, 2020.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during a function in Jaipur, July 29, 2020. (PTI)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the “rates of horse trading” in the state have increased after it was announced that the Assembly session would begin from August 14.

“After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse trading,” Gehlot told reporters.

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Her complaining is not justified, Gehlot said. The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.

The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, mentioning August 14 as the new date.

