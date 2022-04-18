Himachal doesn’t need ‘nakal wali’ govt: AAP’s Satyendar Jain slams BJP

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of copying the welfare schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, which will go into elections later this year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said that Himachal Pradesh's public wants “akal wali” (an intelligent) government and not a “nakal wali” (copycat) one.

“Earlier they (BJP) used to target us for announcing freebies. Now they are copying us,” Jain said

“The AAP government in Delhi said they will provide 300 units of electricity for free, the BJP said they will provide 125 units for free in Himachal. For the last seven years, we made water free of cost for everyone in Delhi, but the Himachal government said they will make it free for some. For the last four years, the Delhi government made bus travel free for women and the Himachal government said women will now have to pay only 50% fare for bus tickets. No one wants half-done work. the AAP will form the government in Himachal this time,” the Delhi health minister added.

Satyendar Jain also tweeted that providing the public's money to the public is real democracy and this is Arvind Kejriwal's model.

On April 15, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur announced that families utilising zero to 125 units of electricity will not have to pay bills, while water bills will be waived off in rural areas and there will be a 50% rebate for women bus travellers.

Prior to Satyendar Jain, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also hit out at the BJP-led state government, alleging that the announcements were an attempt to “partially copy” the Delhi government.

Appealing to the state's public to vote for the AAP, Sisodia said, “They (BJP) have started staging a drama of copying the Kejriwal model of governance in the state with an eye on the elections.”