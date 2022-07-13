Himachal flash floods: Water enters buses, blocks traffic in Manali | Watch

Heavy rains triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Wednesday. Streets were inundated in flood waters, affecting traffic in the area, as rains continued to batter the popular tourist destination.

Follow LIVE updates

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed streets turning into rivers and flowing into the Manali bus station, situated on a lower ground. A few buses were damaged as water entered them, however, no major loss has been reported today.

#WATCH Flash flood at Manali bus stand due to heavy rainfall in the area; Few buses damaged, no major loss reported#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/EkkjVRDsGc — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

On Tuesday, a cloudburst was reported in Himachal's Kullu district. At least four to five people went missing. NDRF teams were deployed for assistance from Manali.

"There has been a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Four-five people are missing. About 2-3 people are trapped in some house that has been washed away. Our team has been dispatched from Manali," NDRF DG Karwal told ANI.

Last week, at least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

The floodgates of Larje and Pandoh dams were opened and people living in downstream areas were put on a high alert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON