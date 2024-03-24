Himachal political crisis: Congress govt's fate hinges on June 1 bypoll as rebels hint at more defections

The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh continues to remain on the edge as six disqualified grand old party rebel MLAs and three independent legislators joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.



The Election Commission has already announced that the bypolls for these six seats on June 1, on the day four Lok Sabha constituencies of the hill states are going to vote in the seventh phase of the general elections. Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur, the state BJP President Rajeev Bindal Congress pose for photos with Congress MLAs and independent MLAs who joined BJP, in Shimla, Saturday, March 23, 2024.(PTI)

Here are the top five developments unfolding in Himachal Pradesh:

1. The Congress continues to put up a brave face despite its numbers dropping to 33 from 29 in the now 62-member assembly. The Speaker who holds the right to vote only in the case of a tie, is affiliated to the Congress. The resignations of the three independent MLAs have further reduced the strength to 59. As of now, the Congress enjoys majority in the House.

2. With the induction of six Cong rebels and three independent MLAs, the BJP has upped the attack against Congress, saying the ruling party does not have the numbers. “A very different political situation is there in the state. The reality is that the Congress party doesn't have the majority, the biggest example of this is that they have lost the Rajya Sabha seat, and also they have had to suspend 15 BJP MLAs to pass the budge,” BJP leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur told ANI. The BJP has 25 MLAs in the assembly.



3. Rajinder Rana, who is among the six disqualified Congress rebels who joined the BJP on Saturday, claimed more ruling party MLAs would also leave the party. "More legislators are feeling suffocated in Congress and are in contact with us. They would also show courage to leave Congress in the coming days," Rana was quoted by PTI as saying.

4. The Congress has accused the BJP of using ‘undemocratic’ methods, and asserted that the government will complete its full term. “We have already alleged that the BJP used immoral ways to win the Rajya Sabha elections and today it has been proven. The way the BJP is using money, muscle and agencies like ED to get into power isn't good for democracy and impacts society negatively,” state minister Rajesh Dharmani said.



5. Former Himachal Pradesh minister Sudhir Sharma, who joined the BJP, hit out at Sukhu, claiming it was “very difficult for a common-party worker" to meet the chief minister.

“The Congress party has given 10 guarantees to the people. 14 months have passed and it was difficult for a common-party worker to meet the CM, This hurt the self-respect of elected MLAs. I am here in BJP due to the policies of PM Modi, we all know how this nation is growing under his leadership. I will spend my entire life here (in BJP) only,” he said.