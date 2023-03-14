Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu arrives in old Alto car to attend first Budget session

ByRitu Maria Johny
Mar 14, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget in the assembly on March 17

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arrived for his first state Budget session in his Alto car. Tweeting pictures of the same, Sukhu said that people should always remember their roots despite the position they hold in society. The CM embarked from his official residence Oakover on his old vehicle and reached the state assembly for the first Budget session of the Congress government which began on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pictured with his Alto car. (Twitter)
"A man should never forget his past. No matter how high a position he may have attained. The past circumstances, family and society that were with you always remain a source of inspiration for you," he wrote.

The CM told reporters that his treasured car accompanied him after he became MLA for the first time, and has continued to remain his usual ride while visiting the Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhu said the Alto helped him reminisce about his ‘old days’, news agency ANI quoted him in a statement.

Education Minister and MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, Rohit Thakur was also spotted with the CM.

Sukhu was welcomed by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan at Vidhan Sabha.

Reportedly, Sukhu’s ‘simplicity’ has caught the attention of the public earlier, too. The Himachal CM is often seen enjoying morning walks at Mall Road and meeting people without the usual paraphernalia associated with VIPs, ANI reported.

CM Sukhu will present the budget in the assembly on March 17. There would be a total 18 sittings during the session that ends on April 6.

Budget estimates will be discussed on March 20, 21, 22 and 23 and follow-up demands will be discussed on March 27, 28, 29. The budget will be passed on March 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

